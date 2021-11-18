Bowling Green State University is reporting 32 positive coronavirus cases.
There are 28 student (23 confirmed; 23 off campus and five on campus), two faculty and two staff reports (two confirmed, two suspected) from Nov. 10-16.
“This week, we have started to see an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to last week, as outlined in our COVID-19 weekly dashboard,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer for BGSU in a community statement. “We are also seeing a rise in positive cases in Wood County, as well as across the state. We will continue to monitor case trends and work closely with our public health officials.”
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 16 cases (12 confirmed), including 10 students (10 confirmed; six off campus, four on campus), four faculty and two staff (two confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 607, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 69.6% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 56.8% confirmed.
There are 79.8% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 68.7% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 75.1% reported.
There is one student isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There is one student quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.