Bowling Green State University is reporting 17 positive coronavirus cases, including 14 confirmed and three suspected.
There are 15 student (13 confirmed, two suspected; nine off campus and six on campus) and one staff reports (one confirmed) from Oct. 20-26.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
Last period there were 19 cases (17 confirmed, two suspected), including 18 students (16 confirmed, two suspected; 15 off campus, three on campus) and one staff (one confirmed).
The cumulative case number (confirmed and suspected) is 541, since Aug. 26.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 66.2% reported full-time student vaccinations, with 53.4% confirmed.
There are 78% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 66.6% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 71% reported.
There are three students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.