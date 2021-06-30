The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission met Tuesday, with a wide-ranging discussion centering on future potential historic preservation activities in the city.
Among the items discussed was a recent meeting between members of the HPC and the Wood County Commissioners.
HPC member Les Barber said that the commissioners were interested in the idea that a memorandum of understanding could be drafted between them and the city of Bowling Green as a means of moving forward with listing the Wood County Courthouse and the nearby former county jail historic properties. Barber said that such a memo was subsequently drafted by City Attorney Mike Marsh, and Planning Director Heather Sayler said Marsh and Mayor Mike Aspacher were to meet with one of the commissioners on Thursday.
Also discussed was the possibility of cooperative efforts between the HPC and Bowling Green State University. Barber said he hoped that the university would be willing to speak to the city and the HPC about the possibility of cooperating not only in the historic listing of some of the older buildings on the campus, but also about the possibility of cooperation with BGSU on some form of Court Street historic district.
“If they like the idea, then maybe I think they could be really helpful to us in getting residents, owners on the Court Street corridor … to be positive about creating a district or being part of a larger district,” Barber said.
HPC Chair John Sampen also discussed the possibility of listings for historic buildings in the city such as the current Bowling Green Police Division building, and Needle Hall at City Park.
Barber further said that the identification of historic districts in the city “remains a high priority for us.” One of the larger questions surrounding the topic, he said, was whether separate, smaller districts could be centered on areas which already exist, like the Boomtown and Downtown areas, or if larger districts, encompassing multiple areas, would be optimal.
“I think it’s a complicated question,” he said. “I think we need time to think about it carefully and discuss it.”
The HPC also engaged in a lengthy discussion on potential amendments to the landscaping portion of the existing historic preservation ordinance. As additional complications were brought up over the course of the discussion, it was decided that some of the issues would be reexamined and brought up again at a future meeting.