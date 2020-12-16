Six more positive cases have been reported on the Bowling Green State University campus.
In this week’s BGSU coronavirus update, a slight increase in cases is being reported, as compared to the last reporting period, as outlined in the Forward Falcons website.
There are 44 positive cases from Dec. 9-15, up from 38 last period, with 34 students, two faculty and eight staff testing positive. Ninety-seven percent of the students who tested positive live off-campus.
Cumulative, there have been 1,012 cases since Aug. 20, with 944 students, 17 faculty and 51 staff.
There are 28 current active cases, which includes faculty, staff and students who are being monitored by their local health department.
A total of 7,598 students have been tested since Aug. 20, with 47 positive, for a 0.06% positivity rate.
There is one student currently isolated in university housing and zero under quarantine.
Campus leaders continue to offer on-campus rapid testing for students, faculty and staff. Testing is by appointment today and Friday inside Memorial Hall. Testing times and sign-up availability will be updated on the Forward Falcons website.
Since Dec. 6, 506 tests have been administered, with two positives.
Vaccines have come out this week in Ohio. Students are urged to continue to limit their interactions with individuals outside of their household, wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
Throughout the winter break, BGSU is offering several health and wellness opportunities, including virtual fitness classes and telehealth counseling services. The COVID-19 hotline also remains open and can be reached by calling 419-372-3000 or emailing health@bgsu.edu.