Bowling Green State University is reporting an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
There were 37 total cases, including 33 students, one faculty and three staff for the Oct. 28-Nov. 3 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update. The report said 51% of the cases for the period live off campus.
“We anticipated this trend, as cases have been increasing across Wood County and the state,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “We are currently not seeing as drastic of an increase as some other areas and we all can play a part to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our campus community.”
There were 21 total positive coronavirus cases reported last week, including 20 students, zero faculty and one staff.
There are 30 active cases. That includes 27 students, one faculty and three staff.
The cumulative number is 560, which includes 549 students, three faculty and 14 staff, from Aug. 20-Nov. 3.
There are seven students currently isolated in university housing, with 94% beds available, as of Nov. 3.
There are currently 12 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Nov. 3.
The university conducted 131 surveillance tests from Oct. 26-30. There were zero positives cases, or a 0.0% positivity rate. This is randomized surveillance testing of asymptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Oct. 26-30 numbered 565, with two positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.3%.
There have been 3,738 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Oct. 30, with 29 positives and a 0.8% positivity rate.
Batey asked students to plan for their return home before the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We must also be especially mindful of our actions now, before the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the time to plan for how you will return home without increasing the risk for spread of the virus,” he said. “Keep your risk level low by limiting interactions, wearing a face covering and maintaining a safe physical distance when you are with others.
“In the coming week, we will also have more information on how students, faculty and staff can sign up to get a free COVID-19 test prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.”
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
BGSU is also hosting flu clinics at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.