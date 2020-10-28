Bowling Green State University continues to report a “stable” number of coronavirus cases.
There were 21 total cases, including 20 students, zero faculty and one staff for the Oct. 21-27 reporting period, according to to the chief health officer in a Wednesday update. The report said 55% of the cases for the period live off campus.
There were 22 student positive coronavirus cases reported last week, one faculty and two staff.
There are 20 active cases. That includes 18 students, zero faculty and two staff.
The cumulative number is 529, which includes 516 students, two faculty and 11 staff, from Aug. 20-Oct. 27.
“For a third week, we have reported a lower, stable number of COVID-19 cases in our campus community,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer. “In addition to testing and tracking symptomatic cases with the Wood County Hospital and Wood County Health Department, we continue our surveillance and screening programs to test asymptomatic individuals and our overall positivity rate remains lower than 1%.”
There are two students currently isolated in university housing, with 98% beds available, as of Oct. 27.
There are currently 12 students quarantined in residence halls, as of Oct. 27.
The university conducted 240 surveillance tests from Oct. 19-23. There were zero positives cases, or a 0.0% positivity rate. This is randomized surveillance testing of asymptomatic undergraduate and graduate students.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Oct. 19-23 numbered 581, with zero positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.0%.
There have been 3,042 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Oct. 23, with 27 positives and a 0.9% positivity rate.
Batey encourage safe behavior over the next few days.
“As we look ahead to the Halloween weekend, we encourage you to be thoughtful in your actions,” he said. “We anticipate Halloween weekend could impact positive cases in November, as we have seen a spike two-to-three weeks following other holidays, including the Fourth of July and Labor Day. As you celebrate Halloween, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing, keep one, small social circle, and be mindful of the loved ones you’ll see during the holidays.”
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
BGSU is also hosting a series of flu clinics at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.