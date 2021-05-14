An outside counsel has completed its investigation into the death of Stone Foltz and has charged Bowling Green State University students with violations of the student code of conduct.
Foltz died March 7 after a hazing incident at an off-campus initiation ceremony hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
“BGSU has engaged an outside special counsel to ensure its investigation into the Pi Kappa Alpha hazing incident and the tragic death of student Stone Foltz is fair and thorough,” said Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff.
The university has released the executive summary of the investigatory report and is also notifying 21 students of varying charges of violations of the Code of Student Conduct.
These charges include hazing; harm to others, including endangering another person; disrupting order and disregarding health and safety, including illegal furnishing, consumption and possession of alcohol; falsifying, distorting or misrepresenting information in the conduct process; and shared responsibility for infractions, including inciting, aiding and abetting a university policy violation.
“This is another step to ensure hazing is eradicated and that this tragedy that occurred at BGSU and similar tragedies at too many other universities never happen again,” Solis said.
Cooper Elliott, the law firm representing Stone Foltz and the Foltz family, issued a statement after BGSU released its report.
“The decisions made by Bowling Green State University officials to hold students accountable for their actions are commendable, yet expected,” said a joint statement by attorneys Rex Elliot and Sean Alto. “Student codes of conduct are designed to establish standards for students and organizations. Clearly, more work needs to be done at every level to ensure no other student is injured or dies from fraternity hazing.
“While punishment is important, far more work needs to be done by all universities to prevent these senseless tragedies. Students and their families deserve better. We will not be satisfied until the university institutes a zero-tolerance policy.”
On March 15, Barnes & Thornburg LLP was retained by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on behalf of BGSU as special counsel to investigate the facts surrounding the Pi Kappa Alpha event held on March 4, and how it contributed to the death of new member Stone Foltz.
The investigation included the interviewing of 32 people: seven students pledging the fraternity; 16 active member; one former member; each of Foltz’s three roommates; three of his friends who saw him the night of fraternity event; and two individuals who acted as designated drivers for new members on the night.
In addition to the evidence obtained through the interviews, investigators reviewed documents from BGSU including prior reports and investigations of hazing by Pi Kappa Alpha in recent years.
Special counsel’s report said many of the individuals interviewed were forthcoming in providing first-hand accounts of previously concealed facts surrounding similar events over the last several years, which gave investigators a window into the history of the fraternity’s initiation ceremony.
Investigates also received and reviewed documents from the Bowling Green Police Division, the Pi Kappa Alpha national fraternity, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, and the law office of Cooper & Elliott, who represent the Foltz family.
The common elements of past initiation events included new members being blindfolded with the tie they were wearing, being introduced to a current member who was known as their Big, and being provided a “family bottle” of alcohol by the Big.
Despite explicit acknowledgement by each member of the university’s prohibition on hazing and contrary to fraternity, witnesses described a tradition within the fraternity for encouraging new members to not just drink, but to finish or attempt to finish the family bottle. Binge drinking involving underage students, whether new or active members, occurred at prior initiation events attended by all active members interviewed.
The investigator’s report chronicled what happened the night of March 4, when Foltz drank a bottle of Evan Williams bourbon in less than 20 minutes and then vomited. A number of witnesses state that Foltz could not walk on his own and that fraternity with members helped him out of the house and into a car.
It was stated that all three individuals helped Foltz into his apartment and onto a couch in the living room and stayed with him for a short period of time, before leaving him on the couch. A short time later, Foltz’s roommate arrived at the apartment to find Foltz alone, passed out on the couch. After growing concerned, friends called 911 and began CPR.
Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and eventually to the Toledo Hospital where he was placed on life support.
He died March 7. He was 20 years old.
The coroner ruled cause of death as fatal ethanol intoxication. The toxicology report puts Foltz’s blood alcohol content at .35%.
No evidence was found that the new members had to finish their bottle of alcohol; however, there appears to be a tradition, spanning at least as far back as 2017, within the fraternity for new members to finish or attempt to finish the bottle of liquor provided them. The evidence indicates, both based on perception and actual conduct, that each new member was following the “history, facts and traditions of Pi Kappa Alpha,” the report said.
Fraternity members and leadership were well aware of the tradition of finishing the bottle and prepared in anticipation of the event on March 4, the report said. These preparations included: advising the new members to cancel classes and/or work the morning of March 5 in anticipation of being hungover; arranging for designated drivers and minders to assist with intoxicated new members; arranging for numerous garbage cans to be placed in the basement in anticipation of new members vomiting; and telling new members to bring bread and water to the event to provide a “base” for alcohol and to stay hydrated.
Seven people involved at the event were indicted April 28 by a Wood County grand jury.
• Jacob Krinn, 20, Delaware, on charges of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Daylen Dunson, 20, Cleveland, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Troy Henricksen, 23, Grove City, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Canyon Caldwell, 21, Dublin, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Niall Sweeney, 21, Erie, Pennsylvania, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
• Jarrett Prizel, 19, Olean, New York, on charges of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
• Aaron Lehane, 21, Loveland, on charges of tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business
They are set to be arraigned on their charges May 19.