Bowling Green State University is teaming up with community partners to help fifth graders from Bowling Green City Schools study and preserve natural habitats with the first-ever BioBlitz BG from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Wintergarden Park.
The free environmentally-focused event will teach Bowling Green fifth graders how to observe nature as citizen scientists to help preserve natural habitats in their community.
During BioBlitz BG, each student will document the number of plants and animals found in Wintergarden Park and then tally their results at the end of the day. The student-collected data will then be uploaded to the iNaturalist platform, a learning application used for scientific data collection and conservation.
Students will also participate in the Global Learning and Observation of the Environment program, observing clouds and measuring air, surface and soil temperatures to compare prairie habitats. The data will be uploaded to share with scientists who use GLOBE data to better monitor the earth. Students will also build their own bee house, providing native bees with a home to enhance pollination in natural habitats.
“We are thrilled to offer this type of outdoor learning event for students to participate as citizen scientists,” said Dr. Jodi Haney, professor emeritus of Science and Environmental Education at BGSU. “Students, with help from BGSU Early and Inclusive Childhood Education undergraduates, will collect and share environmental data using the GLOBE Observer app, a citizen science tool. This tool was built to encourage citizens to participate in real environmental science to help monitor and sustain our planet.”
Emilio Duran, professor and director of the Northwest Ohio Center of Excellence in STEM Education (NWO STEM) at BGSU, hopes the first-ever BioBlitz BG will grow to become an annual event.
“STEM education and inquiry-based learning are so important and engaging young students in this type of activity is part of our mission,” Duran said.
With generous support from the Lubrizol Corporation, NWO STEM at BGSU is partnering with the Toledo Zoo and the City of Bowling Green to put on this year’s BioBlitz BG event.
BioBlitz BG is part of a larger event taking place this week at schools and communities across the country.
For more information, contact Susan Stearns at 419-372-2745.