Bowling Green State University continues to report a drop in coronavirus cases, but the chief health officer is raising concerns in other areas.
“Cases, and hospitalizations, continue to increase in our county and state. Health care staffing levels are being stretched as community spread grows,” Ben Batey said in his weekly update.
From Dec. 2-8, there were 38 cases, including 33 students, one faculty and four staff; 94% of cases live off campus. Last period, there were 50 total cases, including 45 students, two faculty and three staff, with 82% of the cases living off campus.
On-campus rapid testing continues on campus, Dec. 16-18.
“We will continue to offer this testing over the next several weeks. As cases surge, testing resources are becoming more scarce. Testing is limited and by appointment,” Batey said.
There are 19 active cases.
The cumulative number is 968, which includes 910 students, 15 faculty and 43 staff, from Aug. 20-Dec. 8.
There are two students currently isolated in university housing, with 98% beds available, as of Dec. 1.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Dec. 1.
Since Nov. 25, the university has done 233 on-demand tests. There were four positives with a 1.7% positivity rate. This is open testing for faculty, staff and students who may be asymptomatic, symptomatic or have had an exposure.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Nov. 29-Dec. 5 numbered 629, with two positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.3%.
There have been 7,092 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Dec. 5, with 45 positives and a 0.6% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
Throughout December, BGSU will continue to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing for students, faculty and staff.