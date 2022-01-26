Coronavirus cases remain high, but steady, at Bowling Green State University.
There have been 183 coronavirus cases reported on campus in the last week, according to the BGSU coronavirus dashboard, which is updated on Wednesdays.
Of that number, 146 were confirmed.
There were 167 student cases, with 137 confirmed and 96 off campus. There were two faculty and 14 staff cases, with nine confirmed.
Last reporting period, there were 211 cases, with 111 confirmed. That includes 191 student cases, with 101 confirmed and 132 off campus. There were four faculty and 16 staff cases, with 10 confirmed.
Since Jan. 10, which was the start of spring semester, there have been 525 cumulative cases, including 474 students, nine faculty and 42 staff.
There are 14 students isolated in university housing, as of Wednesday, and one student quarantined in the residence halls.
The dashboard also reports vaccinations: 90.7% of faculty and 80.4% of students have received the coronavirus vaccine.
There are 15.5% exempted students and 95.9% compliance of the university mandate, which was issued in September.
There are 85.5% reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 13.8% exemptions and 99.2% compliance.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, 90.7% are vaccinated, 6.1% exemptions and 96.8% compliance.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.