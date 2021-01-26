This week’s Bowling Green State University positive coronavirus cases show a plateau, when compared to last week’s reporting, according to a Tuesday update.
“This is a great first step and, from here, we hope to see a drop in cases over the next several weeks which would allow us to explore safely reintroducing more events and activities this semester,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
For Jan. 18-24, there are 71 cases, including 62 students, zero faculty and nine staff; 75% of the cases for this period live off campus.
Last period there were 65 cases, including 52 students, five faculty and eight staff. The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 136, including 114 students, five faculty and 17 staff.
There are nine students quarantined in university housing, with 92% of beds available, and 16 students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 908 tests done between Jan. 18-24, with 46 positives. The positivity rate is 5.91%; the Ohio positivity rate is 13%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 5,675, with 234 positives and a 4.1% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.