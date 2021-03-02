Bowling Green State University is reporting a slight increase in positive coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday update.
From Feb. 22-28, there were 19 cases, including 16 students and three staff; 50% of the students live off campus.
“As cases declined steadily over the last several weeks, we anticipated reaching a plateau, reflecting regional and state trends. We must continue to do our part to lower our risk levels and slow the spread on our campuses,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer.
Last period, there were 13 cases, which were all students; 85% of the students live off campus.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 287, including 248 students, six faculty and 33 staff.
There are three students quarantined in university housing, with 97% of beds available, and nine students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 1,144 tests done between Feb. 22-28, with 15 positives. The positivity rate is 1.31%; the Ohio positivity rate is 8%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 10,805, with 353 positives and a 3.27% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing it randomized surveillance testing program.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.