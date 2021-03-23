Bowling Green State University is reporting a "low and manageable level" of positive coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday update.
From March 15-21, there were 26 cases, including 20 students, zero faculty and six staff; 80% of the students live off campus.
“Our case numbers remain at a low and manageable level," said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer. "While we appear to have reached a plateau, we must continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination efforts increase."
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all Ohioans ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine providers with available time slots can now schedule any Ohio resident ages 16 and older, a week sooner than the previously planned March 29 date.
BGSU has partnered with the Wood County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Perry Field House on March 30-31. These vaccination clinics are open to the public.
There is an additional vaccine clinic planned for April 7 at the Perry Field House. Appointments for that start Friday at noon.
All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.
"Just like COVID-19 testing availability early in the global pandemic, we recognize the number of vaccines coming to Wood County may be less than the demand," Batey said. "In addition to the vaccination clinics at the Perry Field House, there are other opportunities to be vaccinated at other locations throughout Wood County. That information is available on the Wood County Health Department website. We will plan additional clinics as vaccine supplies increase; we hope to receive larger quantities of the vaccine in the coming weeks."
Last week, there were 30 cases, including 16 students, zero faculty and four staff.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 364, including 310 students, seven faculty and 47 staff.
There are four students quarantined in university housing, with 96% of beds available, and two students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 1,163 tests done between March 15-21, with 14 positives. The positivity rate is 1.2%; the Ohio positivity rate is 3.2%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 14,358, with 402 positives and a 2.8% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing randomized surveillance testing program.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.