As coronavirus case numbers continue to drop at Bowling Green State University, the chief health officer is encouraging vaccinations.
“We have reached an important point in the global pandemic with a significant increase in vaccine supplies in our state and region,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer in a Tuesday update. “Vaccines are proven to be safe and our most effective tool in lowering case levels that will ultimately allow us to loosen health and safety restrictions. We encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
BGSU has partnered with the Wood County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Perry Field House. The next one is Wednesday. These vaccination clinics are open to the public.
All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.
From March 22-28, there were 24 cases, including 22 students, one faculty and one staff; 77% of the students live off campus.
Last week, there were 26 cases, including 20 students, zero faculty and six staff.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 388, including 322 students, eight faculty and 48 staff.
There are no students quarantined in university housing, and one student quarantined in residence halls.
There were 785 tests done between March 22-28, with 18positives. The positivity rate is 2.3%; the Ohio positivity rate is 3.6%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 15,143, with 420 positives and a 2.8% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing randomized surveillance testing program.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is 419-372-3000.