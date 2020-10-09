Bowling Green State University has canceled spring break and is changing the grading scale for fall semester, due to the coronavirus.
“Out of an abundance of caution and to limit the potential travel and community spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel spring break, which was scheduled for March 22-26,” President Rodney Rogers said in an email on Friday.
“However, we still believe our students, who work so hard, deserve scheduled breaks from their coursework. We are announcing four Wellness Days this spring semester where classes will not be held. On the dates below, we will also offer wellness programming for our community, and additional details will be available in the coming weeks.”
• Feb. 12
• March 11
• March 30
• April 14
The last day of classes is still scheduled for April 23, with final exams occurring April 26-30. Spring commencement exercises remain scheduled for April 30 and May 1.
This flexible grading option, which was offered in the spring semester, is effective immediately, Rogers said.
“None of us have ever navigated a global pandemic of this magnitude. COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but it has also taught us to be more flexible, adaptable and to show empathy and understanding of how students are affected by this global pandemic,” Rogers said.
The Undergraduate Student Government and the Faculty Senate have passed resolutions in support of flexible grading options, similar to last spring semester.
Below are initial details regarding flexible grading options for fall semester:
• All undergraduate and graduate students will be allowed to convert any or all standard-graded courses to the COVID-19 S/U (Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory) grading option for fall semester 2020.
• If students choose this option, any course that the student receives a “C” or higher in will be converted to an “S” and will count toward their degree, regardless of current department, college or University requirements.
• Students in 15-week classes will have until Nov. 18 to switch to the S/U grading option.
• Students enrolled in Fall I seven-week classes will receive a message today about S/U grading options. Those enrolled in Fall II seven-week classes have until Dec. 4 to switch to an S/U grading option.
• Courses converted to the S/U grading option may not be utilized for GPA recalculation of a prior grade earned.
• Changing the grading option to S/U for fall semester 2020 will not have an impact on students’ ability to receive Latin Honors for graduation and/or their eligibility for Dean’s List. Courses that are switched to S/U because of COVID-19 will count toward a student’s total letter-graded credits but will not be calculated in their cumulative GPA.
• If a student is taking an Honors-designated course, they should consult with their Honors advisor before changing the grading option to S/U, since that change would prevent the class from calculating into their Honors GPA.
• Any grades changed to S/U during fall semester 2020 will not count toward the 16-credit maximum allowed by the existing university policy on grading options.
• Students may not adopt the S/U grading option for College Credit Plus courses.
Students are strongly encouraged to meet with an adviser or coordinator before deciding to convert from a letter grade to an S/U grade to ensure it is in their best interest. This step is important for all students, but especially for graduate students or students in pre-professional programs such as pre-med or pre-law or those students interested in pursuing graduate education.
Spring semester classes will resume on Jan. 11.