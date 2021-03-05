Bowling Green State University and the Bowling Green Police Division are investigating an alleged hazing incident and a fraternity has been suspended.
"Bowling Green State University is aware of alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi Kappa Alpha off-campus event on March 4. We have placed this fraternity on interim suspension as we work with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this serious situation. We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected," said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, in a Friday statement.
The incident reportedly took place off campus.
A Bowling Green police spokesman was asked for a comment.
A BGPD lieutenant in an email said they were aware of the incident, were investigating and did not have anything additional to add at this time.