A Bowling Green State University basketball player was shot in Toledo on Saturday.
Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, said Ubong Etim was shot in a vehicle. There were other student-athletes in the vehicle.
“Bowling Green State University is aware of the June 11 incident in Toledo involving student-athlete Ubong Etim. We remain focused on supporting him in his recovery. While other student-athletes were present in the vehicle, there were no additional injuries reported to the university. Due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation, BGSU has no further comment at this time,” Solis said in a statement.
Etim was the lone high schooler who joined BGSU this past fall, from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. Etim is a 6-foot-8 forward.