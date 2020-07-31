Bowling Green State University will receive a $300,000 EDA CARES Act grant, it was announced on Friday.
The grant is to support efforts by the Center for Regional Development to increase staff capacity to support economic and workforce development recovery strategies and grant applications by local governments and other governmental partners to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest and Appalachian Ohio.
BGSU’s grant was part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarding $7.8 million in EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants to universities across the nation. The grants are to boost their capacity to support regional economic development strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, wrote a letter advocating for this grant to be awarded to BGSU earlier this year.
“COVID-19 has changed the way our communities operate, and a collaborative workforce strategy is needed to effectively meet the current and future needs of our citizens and business,” Latta said. “Like universities across Ohio and the country, BGSU is gearing up for the fall term, and this funding will allow them to complete a Workforce Development Strategy and Recovery Plan for Northwest Ohio. Ensuring the success of Northwest Ohio’s workforce effort is a crucial aspect of continuing economic growth for the future. I am proud that with this additional support, BGSU will be better able to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide them with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”
“These investments come at a crucial time to help our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make these investments in EDA University Centers across the nation to deliver university-based resources to communities and businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”