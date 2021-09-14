A Bowling Green State University associate professor has been indicted for rape in Lucas County.
According to the Sept. 8 Lucas County Commons Pleas Court indictment, Timothy Davis allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim less than 13 years old.
According to the indictment, the grand jury found that the alleged victim was less than 10 years old.
The offense allegedly occurred between March 1 and Aug. 8.
There are three counts of rape alleged in the indictment, all with a minor.
In a statement, Alex Solis, BGSU spokesman, said that Davis has been placed on paid leave.
“Faculty member Tim Davis was arrested last week for a three-count criminal indictment in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The university has placed this employee on paid leave, pending investigation. BGSU has no further comment regarding this personnel matter,” Solis said.
Davis is regularly in the news for his insights on Harmful Algal Blooms. He was part of the BGSU team that in 2019 received $877,000 grant to monitor the HABs.
Davis, an associate professor of biological sciences, is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday.