After a competitive national search, Bowling Green State University has announced Ellen Schendel as the next dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She will join BGSU on June 20.
Schendel currently serves as associate vice president for academic affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, where her responsibilities include coordination and approval of new program development, international education and providing support and guidance for universitywide curricular innovations.
Under her leadership, Grand Valley State University launched more than 30 new graduate and undergraduate degree programs, certificates and badges. Her work has also resulted in a new annual academic program review process to assess programmatic health and provide direction to improve and better resource educational offerings.
“Dr. Schendel is a proven collaborator and will bring a focus to Bowling Green State University on student success and program excellence,” said Joe B. Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “Dr. Schendel will be instrumental in fulfilling the college’s mission to provide the fundamentals of a liberal arts and science education at our University, as well as exploring how our academic programs and interdisciplinary work are integral to addressing the challenges and opportunities of today and tomorrow.”
Schendel holds a Ph.D. in English with a concentration in rhetoric and composition from the University of Louisville. She achieved tenure and promotion to full professor in the Writing Department at Grand Valley State University, and her scholarly research is primarily focused on writing assessment. She also served as associate dean in the Brooks College of Interdisciplinary Studies and as acting dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Grand Valley State.