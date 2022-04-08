After a competitive national search, Bowling Green State University announced that it has selected Jennifer Percival as the next dean of the Schmidthorst College of Business. She will join BGSU on June 20.
Currently associate dean in the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Percival’s responsibilities include implementing strategic initiatives, supporting advancement, faculty mentoring, program assessment and developing internal and external partnerships. An advocate for students and their academic and career success, Percival led initiatives directed to support first-generation students, to increase engagement with student organizations in the college and to encourage undergraduate research.
“Dr. Percival will bring energy and experience in higher education administration,” said Joe B. Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “With her leadership, along with students, faculty, staff and alumni, BGSU will drive economic vitality in Ohio and beyond. We look forward to creating public good through business together.”
Percival will promote interdisciplinary research and teaching, mentoring and support for faculty and creative collaborations within and beyond the college, including those with current and new external partners, donors and alumni.
Percival holds a Ph.D. in management science from the University of Waterloo, where she also earned an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics in operations research. Her scholarly work demonstrates her deep interest and expertise in collaborative, interdisciplinary projects.
Percival’s publications focus on the strategic use of technology and innovation, and the integration of technology into organizational practices with applications in health care and higher education.