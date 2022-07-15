Bowling Green State University has announced the keynote speaker and schedule of events for the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit, which will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Elizabeth Allan, a professor of higher education at the University of Maine, will present her research on campus cultures and climates, including classroom teaching, campus diversity, equity and student hazing and its prevention.
Several breakout sessions will also be available to facilitate discussions around hazing prevention, mandatory reporting, external reporting, hazing through a cultural lens and conduct sanctioning.
BGSU is closely working with partner institutions and the Ohio Department of Higher Education in planning the summit where ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner will also give remarks.
BGSU will welcome K-12 and college professionals from around the state, including advisers and practitioners for fraternities, sororities, student groups and clubs, athletic coaches and university conduct staff. The free summit will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate hazing that has plagued college campuses and K-12 school systems nationwide.
Hazing prevention and education is prioritized within the BGSU Community of Care action plan. Paired with recently adopted Collin’s Law and the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents Anti-Hazing Principles, which were led and strongly supported by BGSU President Rodney Rogers, the university is committed to its Community of Care to educate and reinforce zero tolerance for hazing of any form on its campuses, according to a news release.
To register and for a schedule of events, visit BGSU.edu/StopHazingNow.