Verdell

Paul Verdell will leave the U.S. in late September and will spend all of October in Dakar creating work in the Black Rock Senegal program.

 Kai Newby photo

Widely acclaimed artist Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Senegal has chosen a Bowling Green State University alumnus to be part of its exclusive artist-in-residence program this fall.

The program, which Wiley founded, selects 16 artists from across the world in various disciplines to travel to Dakar, Senegal, where they will live and work at the Black Rock compound for at least a month.

