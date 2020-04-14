Bowling Green State University has made several changes to its admissions process due to the evolving coronavirus situation.
“Students are always our first priority,” said Cecilia Castellano, vice president for Enrollment Management, in a news release on Tuesday. “During these times of uncertainty, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to accommodate them.”
Changes include waiving the $45 application fee for undergraduate and graduate applicants and using a holistic approach to the admission decision should fall applicants not be able to obtain electronic copies of transcripts and test scores.
GRE and GMAT requirements will also be waived for students applying to any of the University’s graduate certificate and master’s degree programs for summer and fall.
“We believe in the power of education and we want to do everything we can to support our current and future students,” said Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
This support includes indefinitely extending the deadline for the automatic University Freshman Academic Scholarship, ranging from $1,000 to $8,000, and the deadline for the automatic $4,000 BG Success Scholarship for out-of-state students.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the BGSU Office of Admissions is offering several options for prospective students to connect and chat while on-campus visits are postponed. Interested students can schedule a phone appointment by contacting their personal Admissions counselor or participate in a Virtual Admissions Information Session at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can also explore a virtual visit site that includes an opportunity to connect with a current student, ask financial aid questions and take a virtual campus tour.
Students can apply online at MailScanner has detected a possible fraud attempt from “u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net” claiming to be https://admissions.bgsu.edu/apply/, call 419-372-2478, email choosebgsu@bgsu.edu or text “FALCON” to 877877.
Commitments from incoming students will be accepted though the spring and summer.