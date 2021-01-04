The Four Corners Center organizations will be moving to a new location.
The plan is to open Feb. 1 at 221 S. Church St., according to a Monday news release.
The new offices of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bowling Green Economic Development, the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District and the Downtown Foundation will offer first floor easy access and ample parking, the release stated.
“This new location will give us the opportunity to not only share space, but to collaborate, share resources and staff and serve our community,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
She added that these organizations are also excited that Welcome BG, which is currently using office space through Bowling Green Economic Development. That office will be moving into the new Church Street location with the rest of the Four Corners organizations.
When these organizations learned that their current location was actively for sale, they began to look at alternate locations, the news release said.
The Four Corners Center building, located at 130 S. Main St., was sold by the City of Bowling Green to Maurer Rentals for $630,000 on Nov. 17.
The building was purchased by the city, Bowling Green BNK Investors, from Huntington a year ago for $632,000. The bank and adjacent parking was sold to Maurer Rentals, which was split off from the rest of the property, which included two parking lots and the mini-bank building.
“All of the directors agreed that we wanted to stay together because the Four Corners Center model has proven itself. Staying Downtown was important to all of us.” said Kati Thompson, executive director of Bowling Green Economic Development.
The Huntington Bank has provided the means for the Four Corners to be in the current location for the last five years. An inquiry about Huntington Bank’s open office space, led the Four Corners to having Huntington Bank being their landlord yet again.
This move couldn’t have happened without the support of the Maurer family and Maurer Rentals, which are the new owners of the property at 130 S. Main St., the Monday news release said.
The Maurers agreed that making the move to 221 S. Church St. was the most fiscally responsible decision for these non-profit organizations. The new location also meets the needs for the day to day operations.
“They have been very helpful and we can’t thank them enough. The Maurer family has always been very pro BG and we can’t wait to see how they transform this historic building and making downtown a better place.” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
Last month, Bowling Green Council unanimously passed legislation that will allow the city to contract with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce for the marketing of the city, and place monies from the hotel/motel tax under their management. Prior to the legislation, 60% of the proceeds from the tax were used to wholly fund the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has worked to market and promote the city for 15 years.