The Bowling Green Police Division responded to a domestic violence incident Wednesday where the suspect had a handgun.
Officers received information that on Oct. 14, the suspect, Matthew Purdy, 30, BG, pointed a handgun at the victim who was holding their baby. During the course of the investigation, officers were made aware that Purdy often carried a handgun while interacting with officers.
Officers conferred with the Bowling Green Municipal Prosecutor’s Office and it was determined Purdy would be charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
At 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, officers went to the home to arrest Purdy. Due to the information provided to officers related to Purdy possessing a handgun, they surrounded the house and attempted to contact Purdy.
The county’s special reaction team also responded.
Purdy eventually answered a call from a division detectve and was convinced to exit the house.
He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Wood County Justice Center.
He remained in custody Thursday with a $10,000 bond.