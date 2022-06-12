COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Bowling Green Police Division sergeant was part of the ninth Public Safety Leadership Academy class.
Adam Cox was among 30 law enforcement leaders who graduated Friday after 11 weeks of accredited, college-level training through a partnership with the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.
The training was hosted at the patrol’s training academy and was offered at no cost to agencies through casino tax revenue distributed to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services for the purpose of supporting law enforcement training efforts.
Graduates learned skills necessary to manage any division within a law enforcement agency, demonstrated preparedness to take on additional leadership responsibilities, and earned 10 hours of academic credit, along with a certificate in senior leadership through the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs. The specialized curriculum focuses on leadership, community engagement, public administration and contemporary issues in policing.
Graduates had the opportunity to meet with executive law enforcement officials to discuss how to build positive relations with law enforcement in Ohio and deal with future challenges within the field. Graduates also attended classes on overcoming the unique mental stressors of possible violence and best practices for law enforcement managers who deal with employees struggling with addiction issues.
During National Police Week, graduates traveled to Washington, D.C., and the Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg, Maryland, where they toured sites that helped shape our nation’s leaders as well as attended training at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
As part of a community outreach effort, graduates collected 700 canned food items and donated the food to the Lower Lights Community Church’s food bank located in the Franklinton neighborhood in Columbus.