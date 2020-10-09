Bowling Green police reported a “swatting” incident early this morning.
“Swatting” refers to a false report of a violent crime in an attempt to elicit a response from a SWAT team.
At 1:45 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue of a male stating he shot and killed his mother because she found him doing drugs. Dispatch advised the male caller said he would shoot anyone who came to the apartment.
While units were en route, the caller told dispatch he was going to kill himself before the connection was lost.
Police parked in the middle school entrance directly across the street and called the Wood County Special Response Team.
Police got a phone number of the caller and attempted to make contact. The call went to voicemail, according to the report.
Dispatch informed the units that there had been a previous “swatting” report for the same address in May and gave the names related to the previous incident.
When police phoned the woman related to the previous incident, she agreed to meet police outside her apartment.
According to the report, she said she was hesitant to believe the officer when he first talked to her on the phone because of the prior incident in May.
A younger female in the unit said she was talking earlier with a male through an online social platform. The conversation became confrontational and ended with him telling her “he hopes she enjoys it and they are coming.”
The Special Response Team was canceled.