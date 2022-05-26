A Bowling Green High School student has been arrested for assault.
The 17-year-old boy was taken to the juvenile detention center Wednesday after alleging shoving a high school administrator.
Bowling Green Police Division Officer Robin Short received a call at 8:11 a.m. from Katie Bacon, Bowling Green High School assistant principal. Bacon advised that she was in the process of suspending a student for having a vaping device when he left the building without permission,
Short, who was at the middle school, was asked to find the student and return him to school, according to the police report.
Short is the district’s school resource officer.
The student was located sitting against a tree near the high school sign on Poe Road. When told he had to return to school, he complied and walked back toward the school.
According to the report, the student entered the building a minute or two before Short did. When she entered the building, she was notified the student had pushed his shoulder into Bacon and shoved her.
Short found the student sitting in the hallway with three adults monitoring him.
The student denied touching Bacon then said something about “just a shoulder,” according to the report.
The student was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the building. Once in the police cruiser, Short noticed he had slid down in the seat and appeared to be having a seizure, according to the report.
She called an ambulance at which time the student said he was having an anxiety attack, according to the report.
Both he and his stepfather declined a trip to the emergency room.
Short transported the student without incident to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with assault.