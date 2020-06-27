GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green has announced the awarding of two scholarships generated from its Little Black Dress FUNdraisers.
This scholarship was specifically created for the nontraditional female student (23 years or older) who is eligible to enroll or already is enrolled in a post secondary program of study and wants to continue her education. Applications included two letters of recommendation and statement of purpose.
Katarina Kieffer has received a $2,000 scholarship. Her career goal is to find ways to build diverse coalitions around care for our environment and care for our communities, both human and ecological. The single mom of three young school-aged children has trained and volunteered with Wood County Park System helping with community education programs on ecology, local history, environmental science, and sustainability. Kieffer is pursuing a BS in geology and environmental science at Bowling Green State University with hopes of then pursuing either a graduate degree in environmental science, or securing employment as a naturalist or environmental educator.
Maria Zirbel has received a $2,000 scholarship. Her career goal is to work for social justice and/or judicial reform issues. While helping raise her family of four children, she has completed previous degrees focused on developmental psychology, and worked in various education/teaching and volunteer fields concentrating on improving the lives of others. Zirbel wants to professionalize her skill set by completing her next two years of law school. A law degree will enable her to help the disadvantaged, possibly in the field of immigration, civil rights, or another social justice field, working as an advocate for others.