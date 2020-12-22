A Bowling Green woman accused of stealing from nursing home residents has been sentenced to community control.
Linsey Bechstein, 40, appeared Dec. 15 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
She was indicted in July for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2020, she was accused of taking gift cards and money from residents of a Bowling Green nursing home. The value exceeded $7,500. She also allegedly forged a resident’s initials on a receipt.
She pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony, with the forgery charge dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Sarah Roller said her client had no criminal record and had hoped to bring money that day to pay toward restitution. However, her daughter had a child and Bechstein put up some money so the daughter is set up to take care of the newborn.
It is her intention to make regular, timely payments toward restitution, but taking care of her daughter is going to be her biggest hurdle to doing that, Roller said.
“It is her intention to put every dollar that she can toward that restitution,” she said.
Roller said Bechstein also has found new employment and her employer is aware of the circumstances of her departure from Wood Haven Health Care.
She asked the court to follow the state’s recommendation for community control.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Jim Hoppenjans said comments from the defendant included “it was easy.
“That’s why theft from a person in a protected class is a felony,” he said. “Unfortunately, those are people who are vulnerable.”
Hoppenjans said a family member had sent a Christmas package last year to a relative who had passed away before receiving the gift. The sender, however, had written down the gift card number and when the card was not returned, contacted the store where the card was from and put together that Bechstein had stolen and used it.
Her former coworkers were shocked by the allegations, he said.
“A lot of residents liked her,” Hoppenjans added.
He asked that her sentence include community service hours.
“It’s important for the community of Bowling Green for her to give back not only the money she has taken … but also to say she is giving back something to the community,” Hoppenjans said. “Some token of restitution to the community to rebuild trust.”
“I just want to apologize for my actions,” Bechstein said.
Mayberry said that this wasn’t a one-time offense and she took advantage of elderly people.
Given the fact that this was Bechstein’s first criminal offense, he sentenced her to five years of community control and 200 hours community service work.
The $7,740 she stole will be distributed to the victims over the next five years and if it is paid off sooner, she can file for early cancellation of community control, Mayberry said.
“What I struggled with, however, is whether you should serve some days in the Wood County Justice Center as punishment,” Mayberry said. “However, I don’t want you to lose employment and therefore keep victims from being victimized again by not getting their restitution.”
He required Bechstein to spend 90 days on house arrest, only leaving for work. A GPS unit will monitor her movement.
Mayberry reserved an 18-month prison sentence that could be imposed if Bechstein violates any of her community control sanctions.