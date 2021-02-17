A woman who was bit by her son’s dog was treated at the hospital.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1100 block of Bluejay Drive at 6:52 p.m. Tuesday.
The 60-year-old resident had been attacked in her living room and bit in the head by her son’s dog, according to the report.
BGPD Major Justin White said she was sitting on her couch when the dog jumped on top of her.
The dog was confined before EMS entered the home. The woman needed six staples to the head to close the wound, according to the report.
Police called the dog warden, who classified the pitbull as vicious.
The son, who was not at home, would have to agree to surrender the dog.