A Bowling Green woman found guilty of assault has been sentenced to community service.
Christie Loyd, 45, sobbed when Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger announced the sentence Tuesday.
A jury trial on Jan. 21 found Loyd guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
On Sept.25, 2019, Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street on a report of a physical fight between three females. Upon arrival, one bleeding from multiple injuries said she was outside with her child when an SUV occupied by Loyd and another female pulled up over the sidewalk and into the grass in front of her apartment.
According to court papers, the victim said the driver tried to run her over. Loyd then exited the SUV wielding a box cutter in each hand. She approached and began swinging both box cutters.
The victim was able to knock one box cutter out of Loyd’s hand, but she was able to cut her multiple times with the box cutter in her other hand.
The driver of the SUV began striking the victim multiple times with a metallic object.
When the two heard sirens, they got into the vehicle and fled, according to the report.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said his client has a minimal past criminal history and lost her job due to this prosecution, but is now employed and taking care of her grandchildren.
While this felony has the assumption of prison, Coon said the sentence must be commensurate with the seriousness of the crime. He then pointed out a previous case in Reger’s courtroom where the defendant was sentenced to community control for a second-degree felony offense.
The sentence for Loyd should be consistent to sentences imposed by similar crimes by similar offenders, he said.
“We ask the court to take that into consideration,” Coon said.
While the victim suffered serious physical harm, no other factors make this conduct more serious, he said.
Loyd acted on strong provocation, he said.
“The victim testified pretty extensively about her feelings about Christie and how she made fun of her and belittled her and reminded her consistently that she was with her boyfriend,” Coon said.
While Loyd has shown genuine remorse for her actions, she has not admitted to using a box cutter, which was one of the allegations.
There are no factors that show she is a threat to the public, Coon concluded.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker reminded the court that a jury found Loyd guilty beyond reasonable doubt and that the victim did suffer serious physical harm.
According to court documents, the victim had a puncture wound on the upper portion of her left arm, a laceration just below that puncture wound, an abrasion on the left arm just above the elbow, a laceration on the front portion of the left shoulder, puncture to the left of that laceration, three puncture wounds on the top of her left hand, a laceration on the right forearm, two puncture wounds near the bicep area of the right arm, and miscellaneous scrapes.
“The entire trial was about the relationship between the two,” Romaker said. “It absolutely facilitated this.”
The defendant drove over the curb and went after the unarmed victim, he said.
The jury had the alternative to find the case was a matter of self-defense but chose not to.
“So they obviously didn’t believe the victim created this situation,” Romaker said.
The state believes the presumption of prison is proper, he said.
“This whole thing blew out proportion,” Loyd said, adding that she is embarrassed by her actions.
Reger said both sides made good points and sentencing guidelines do say he must consider minimum sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the offense.
“You can be a successful candidate for community control,” he said.
Loyd must serve three years on community control and must complete all requirements of the intensive supervision probation program. She also must do 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.
Reger reserved a sentence of eight years in prison if Loyd violates her community control sanctions.