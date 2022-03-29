A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole a vehicle while speaking with an advocate from a domestic violence shelter.
Starla Abdo, 33, was arrested Sunday for taking a 2007 Chrysler Sebring from the hospital, 950 W. Wooster St.
On Sunday at 8 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised Abdo had been at the hospital speaking with an advocate from the Cocoon. Sometime during the intervention, the advocate exited her Sebring and Abdo got in it and drove away.
Patrolmen went to the 400 block of Lafayette Boulevard where Abdo lives and in the driveway was the Sebring. A child answered the door.
A female officer spoke to Abdo through the bathroom door, trying to convince her to come out.
Police were told Abdo had mental health issues and in the past was suicidal. She eventually exited the bathroom and got dressed.
Abdo was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to jail.