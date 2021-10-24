A Bowling Green woman who has six OVI arrests in 20 years may spend some time in jail.
Sophia Zamarripa, 40, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
She was indicted in July for operating a vehicle while under influence of alcohol, a fourth-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski said Zamarripa had agreed to plead guilty to the sole count in the indictment.
At sentencing, he will recommend incarceration in a local correctional treatment facility as opposed to an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facility.
Kuhlman said he could impose a sentence of up to one year, but 120 days were mandatory. He also may revoke her driver’s license for three years to life.
Zamarripa was arrested May 27 after she crashed her car into a wooden electric pole on North Maple Street and Morton Avenue, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
At 10:06 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the one-vehicle crash and found Zamarripa standing to the side of the road talking on her phone, attempting to speak with someone, but the voice was coming from the Bluetooth inside the vehicle.
According to the police report, she was stumbling and responding officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Zamarripa told police she had consumed five shots of tequila in Perrysburg and was trying to get to her home in Bowling Green, the report said.
Tafelski said testing showed a blood alcohol content over 0.17 and the defendant had five previous OVI convictions in Ohio in the last 20 years.
Sentencing was set for Jan. 7.