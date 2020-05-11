A Bowling Green woman had possible injuries after she struck a tree and her vehicle overturned Sunday.
Around 12:40 a.m., Kyla Ahlfeld was westbound on Clough Street and stopped for the stop sign at South Prospect Street. She turned right onto South Prospect but did not straighten out her Toyota Camry, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
She drove off the right side of the road, struck a “No Parking” sign, continued then struck a tree.
Ahlfeld’s Camry then overturned in the roadway.
She was taken to the hospital by BG EMS with possible injuries and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.