A Bowling Green woman found guilty of assault on a police officer is in jail after violating probation.
Zoie Moore, 19, was arrested in September 2019 after multiple people got into a brawl with Bowling Green police in the 100 block of East Court Street. The disturbance was caught on video and widely shared on social media.
She was sentenced in May to three years of community control after pleading guilty to assault, intimidation, retaliation and escape.
Moore, formerly of Weston, appeared Monday, via video from the jail, in front of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack.
In October, she violated the terms of community control by failing to meet with the adult probation department.
According to court documents, she was scheduled for an office appointment on Sept. 25 but requested to reschedule due to being sick. The new meeting was set for Oct. 5 and Moore was a no call no show. Multiple attempts were made to reach her but were unsuccessful. On Oct. 13, she contacted the office and said she had relapsed. An appointment was made for Oct. 14 and again she was a no call no show.
A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was picked up and taken to jail Oct. 26.
She remains in jail on $8,000 bond, no 10% allowed. Her next court appearance will be Dec. 7.
At the time of sentencing, Mack told Moore if she violated community control, she could face a prison term of 18 months for the assault charge, 36 months each for the intimidation and retaliation charges, and 12 months for the escape charge, which can be sentenced consecutively for a total of 8 ½ years.
Moore admitted to tackling a Bowling Green Police Division patrolman from behind while he was trying to arrest her boyfriend.