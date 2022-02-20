A Bowling Green woman has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of North Baltimore woman.
A Wood County grand jury also indicted Deanna J. Mason, 40, on Wednesday for corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
According to court documents, she is accused of causing the death of Tammy Sue Amos on Aug. 8 by administering or furnishing her with para-flourofentanyl and fentanyl.
Mason allegedly sold the Schedule II drug to Amos.
Amos, of North Baltimore, was 44 when she died.
The involuntary manslaughter charge is a first-degree felony, the corruption charge is a second-degree felony, and the trafficking charge is a fifth-degree felony.
Para-flourofentanyl is a synthetic drug and ingesting 2 mg — the equivalent to two grains of salt — can reportedly kill a person, according to USA Mobile Drug Testing, which has sites in Findlay and Toledo.