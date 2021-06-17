A Bowling Green woman has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly administered drugs that caused her husband’s overdose and death.
According to court documents, Heather Henning, 34, administered or furnished fentanyl to Jeffrey Henning at their home in the 300 block of Derby Avenue.
At approximately 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 7, Bowling Green police and EMS responded to the home on the report of an unresponsive male.
Upon speaking with Heather Henning, she reportedly admitted to injecting Jeffrey Henning with about 35 units of fentanyl.
According to his online obituary, Jeffrey was Heather’s husband.
He was taken to the hospital.
Jeffrey Henning, 39, was taken to the hospital where he died later that day.
The Lucas County coroner determined he died of a drug overdose, and had 463 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his blood. Over 5 nanograms is considered lethal, according to the court documents.
Heather Henning reportedly told police that she drove to Toledo to purchase the drugs from a family member.
She was indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.