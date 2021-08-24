A Bowling Green woman has been indicted after furnishing drugs to a minor.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Holly L. Ingram, 47, for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts corrupting another with drugs, both second-degree felonies. From June 1-July 5, she allegedly furnished hashish and marijuana to 16-year-old while having custody of that juvenile.
The grand jury presented 24 bills of indictment to the court Wednesday.
Among those named were:
• James Dean Thrasher, 34, Toledo, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 15, he is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He previously had been convicted of domestic battery by strangulation in 2003 in Florida when he was 19.
• Richard P. Rumschlag, 79, Fostoria, for five counts sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies. Each month from August 2019 to December 2019, he is accused of having sexual contact with a 7-year-old who turned 8 by the end of the year.
• Austin Nobe Anaya, 25, Napoleon, for disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children and domestic violence, both first-degree misdemeanors. On May 11, police responded to Bowling Green Road West near Liberty Hi Road for a domestic violence incident that occurred in a vehicle. The alleged victim reported she and the accused had been dating for a couple months. She told police he opened the passenger door, unbuckled her seatbelt then tried to push her out in front of the hospital. Anaya then began driving westbound at speeds of 80-90 mph in a reckless manner. When the alleged victim attempted to call 911, he reportedly removed her phone and threw it out the window. She exited the vehicle when he slowed and ran around back to remove her child from the vehicle. As she got her child, he fled the scene leaving her standing on the side of the road, according to court documents.
• Zachary D. Foss, 33, Toledo, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. From Feb. 25-April 5, he is accused of taking at least $7,500 in merchandise from Books-a-Million.
• James Dean Thrasher, 34, Toledo, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 15, he is accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member. He previously had been convicted of domestic battery by strangulation in 2003 in Florida when he was 19.
• Christopher Shawn Miller, 35, Bowling Green, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 28, a vehicle in which Miller was a passenger was stopped on Interstate 75 after a license check showed the owner of the vehicle had a felony warrant. Straws inside Miller’s wallet had a white residue later allegedly identified as fentanyl and heroin.
• Co-defendants Gianni N. Savignano, 23, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, and David J. Kindt, 23, Maysville, Kentucky, each for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 6, they allegedly had at least 200 grams of marijuana in their possession.
• Matthew T. Parsil, 34, Woodville, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. On May 8, he is accused of depriving a business of a Ford truck without consent and retaining or disposing of the truck while having reasonable cause to believe it had been obtained through a theft.
• Tyler Hartz, 23, South Bend, Indiana, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. On July 11, he is accused of transporting a loaded handgun in his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Ricky A. Layson Sr., 67, Toledo, for two counts theft, both fourth-degree felonies. On May 2 and May 18, he is accused of taking merchandise from Target valued at more than $1,000 each time.
• Aminifu Okira Hall, 23, College Park, Georgia, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On April 19, he was found in possession of what has been alleged to be at least 200 grams of marijuana.
• Co-defendants Jaalon Deondre Ellerbe Collins, 19, and Tierra Michelle Deloach, 23, both of Columbus, each for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On May 17, they are accused of preparing for distribution less than 200 grams of marijuana and hindered an investigation that was in progress or was about to start by destroying or concealing evidence.
• Lori Marie Trinko, 38, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On June 30, Trinko is accused of pushing a cart with unpaid merchandise out of Perrysburg Walmart.
• Buster Marri, 24, River Edge, New Jersey, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 4, he was reportedly found in possession of more than 200 grams of what is alleged to be marijuana.
• Charles Smith, 42, currently in jail, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On March 8, he was allegedly found in possession of what is alleged to be cocaine.
• Travon Earl Ware, 29, of Rossford and currently in jail, for robbery, a second-degree felony. On July 29, he is accused of attempting or committing a theft upon another or in fleeing immediately after the offense, inflicted or threatened to inflict harm on another.
• Joshua Paul Sams, 30, Weston, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On July 14, he allegedly deprived Thayer Ford of a 2016 F150 after taking it on a test drive and not returning it.
• Roger Dale Brady, 40, Cleveland, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On July 3, Brady allegedly had a firearm after being indicted for or convicted of a felony offense in Cuyahoga County. He had the firearm in his motor vehicle, either unloaded or not where he could reach it.