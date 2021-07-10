Bowling Green woman arrested for her sixth drunk-driving charge in 20 years has been indicted.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Sophia Zamarripa, 40, Wednesday for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony.
Zamarripa was arrested May 27 after she crashed her car into a wooden electric pole on North Maple Street and Morton Avenue, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
At 10:06 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the one-vehicle crash and found Zamarripa standing to the side of the road talking on her phone, attempting to speak with someone, but the voice was coming from the Bluetooth inside the vehicle.
According to the police report, she was stumbling and responding officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Zamarripa told police she had consumed five shots of Patron tequila in Perrysburg and was trying to get to her home in Bowling Green, the report said.
Upon her arrest, Zamarripa was transported to the police division, where it was discovered that she had five prior OVI convictions in the last 20 years, including two in the last 10 years, all in Wood County. The previous violations occurred in 2015 in Sandusky County and 2011, 2010, 2003 and 2002, all in Wood County.
She was taken to jail and post $75,000 bond on June 8. A condition of bond is that she is on house arrest and alcohol monitoring.