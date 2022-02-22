A Bowling Green woman with a long history with the county court system was found dead in her home earlier this month and foul play is not suspected.
Tara Boucher, 41, was found dead on Feb. 10.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to the 800 block of Savoie Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person on a couch.
Her mother, who also lived in the home, told police the last time she saw Boucher move and breathe was around 10 a.m. The mother continued to watch TV from a chair four feet away, believing Boucher was sleeping. Around 8:19 p.m., she checked on Boucher and found she was not breathing.
An officer had to put on a self-contained breathing apparatus due to the toxic smells in the house, according to a police report. The foul odor could be smelled from the front yard.
According to the report, the floors were covered in food and animal feces. Live bugs were on the walls and furniture. Bags of trash were in the hallway.
The officer scanned the area and did not see any drugs or drug paraphernalia. A vape pen was observed on Boucher’s stomach.
The deceased was sent to Lucas County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.
Officers were advised Boucher had been in jail for about three weeks and was released on Feb. 8.
Police were called to that Savoie Avenue address in early September for man who had overdosed. At that time, Boucher was arrested on an active warrant from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking and was taken to jail. Several warrants were issued for her arrest after she posted numerous bonds and then failed to appear for a court hearing.
She was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15.