A Bowling Green woman has been cited after reportedly crashing into multiple vehicles with her pickup truck. Alcohol was involved, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bowling Green police were called to the 500 block of North Prospect Street shortly after midnight Tuesday.
The responding officer observed a black Dodge Ram stopped in the middle of East Evers Avenue at North Prospect with a woman standing by the passenger side of the truck.
The female, later identified as Chelsea O’Dell, said she was OK but she “messed up,” according to the police report.
She said she had gone out after work for a couple drinks and decided to drive home. O’Dell reportedly told police she was southbound on North Prospect when she looked down at her phone before striking numerous vehicles parked on the street.
The officer detected a moderate odor of alcohol on O’Dell’s breath and observed her eyes were glassy, she was slightly unsteady on her feet and her speech was slightly slurred, according to the report.
After conducting multiple tests to determine O’Dell’s sobriety, she was arrested and taken to the police station where she took a breath test that showed a blood alcohol content of 0.132.
O’Dell, 24, was cited for failure to control, OVI and prohibited alcohol content.