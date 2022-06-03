A Bowling Green woman has been cited for child endangering after police responded to a report of a lost child.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, officers responded to a call of a child found walking in the 1500 block of East Wooster Street around 9:30 a.m. May 28.
Employees at a restaurant had taken the child inside and given her a snack and drink, according to the report.
The child could only tell officers she was 4 years old, and her mom was “Jessica.” She told police her mom worked at a place that sells snacks and drinks and she was trying to find her.
Officers began checking gas stations and a patrol officer learned Jessica Hildebrand worked at a gas station on East Wooster and had left to find her daughter, according to the report.
After being contacted, Hildebrand arrived at the restaurant and told officers her daughter was being watched by her mother, Amy Hildebrand, who lives in an apartment in the 1500 block of Clough Street.
Upon police arrival, Amy Hildebrand stated she got up with her daughter’s kids, but Jessica Hildebrand said to give the 4-year-old an iPad and she will occupy herself. Amy Hildebrand then went back to sleep.
She said she woke up and the child was gone so she searched all over before going to check the neighbor’s house, then called Jessica.
Amy Hildebrand, 42, was cited for endangering children.
She pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Bowling Green Municipal Court.