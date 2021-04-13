A woman was cited for endangering children after police were called for a welfare check of a child.
Bowling Green Police Division officers on Wednesday around 9:11 a.m. responded to the 1500 block of East Clough Street after being advised on a girl, naked, playing in the ditch.
When the officer arrived, a man was crossing the ditch with a little girl, estimated age around 5, wrapped in a blanket. He said it looked like she was mimicking taking a bath and when he spoke with her, she took off. He followed, and a short time later, she turned and ran into his arms.
The girl was friendly and went right to the officer when he reached out for her. The officer requested the fire department to check on her vitals and general welfare.
While the fire department was taking care of the child, police were told by the apartment complex maintenance man which apartment she lived in.
Two additional police officers had arrived and went to the apartment to locate a parent. Alayna Rost, 26, said the little girl is a non-communitive autistic child. Rost was physically upset and crying, according to the report. She said the child fell asleep around 8 a.m. and she laid down beside her.
She did not know the child woke up and left the apartment until police arrived.
Police determined the child had climbed up a wall-mounted heater unit onto the kitchen window and pushed out the screen.
Rost said she had taken the child for a walk the previous day and walked by the ditch. The child became upset that she was not allowed to play in the water and Rost believed that is why she went back to that location.
Wood County Job And Family Services was called and a follow-up was requested.
Rost, of Bowling Green, was cited for endangering children.