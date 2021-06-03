A Bowling Green woman is in jail after being arrested for her sixth drunk-driving charge in 20 years.
Sophia Zamarripa, 40, was arrested May 27 after she crashed her car into a wooden electric pole on North Maple Street and Morton Avenue, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
At 10:06 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the one-vehicle crash and found Zamarripa standing to the side of the road talking on her phone, attempting to speak with someone, but the voice was coming from the Bluetooth inside the vehicle.
According to the police report, she was stumbling and responding officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Zamarripa told police she had consumed five shots of Patron tequila in Perrysburg and was trying to get to her home in Bowling Green, the report said.
When officers began to administer the Walk and Turn test, she did not know which foot was her left foot, the report said. According to the report, she could not focus and listen to instructions and could not keep her balance.
Upon her arrest, Zamarripa was transported to the police division, where it was discovered that she had six prior OVI convictions in the last 20 years, including two in the last 10 years, all in Wood County.
It also was learned she had an additional felony OVI in Lucas County and two OVI charges in Michigan.
She refused to take the breathalyzer test and a blood search warrant was sought and approved, the report said.
Zamarripa was arrested for felony OVI, state OVI/refusal with six prior convictions in the last 20 years, failure to maintain control and failure to reinstate her license. She was taken to jail, where she remains with a $75,000 bond.