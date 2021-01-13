A Bowling Green woman has been arrested for menacing.
Gerri Smith, 51, was charged Sunday after Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 700 block of Second Street at 10:35 a.m.
According to the report, police were dispatched to the apartment complex and upon arrival, saw two women outside.
A third roommate, identified as Smith, was inside the residence.
Both roommates said Smith arrived home that morning and began throwing her groceries around the home and began screaming at them.
Both roommates felt fearful of Smith because of her turbulent behavior and she reportedly told one of them “I am going to kill you,” according to the report.
Smith appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to consuming vodka.
She was taken to jail.