A Bowling Green woman allegedly wielding a knife was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated menacing.
Bowling Green police were called to a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Clough Street at 4:30 p.m. on a report of a woman with with a knife in her hand who was threatening someone.
Upon arrived, police reportedly found Amy Vermilya standing on her front step holding a large hunting knife. She dropped the knife and police handcuffed her and patted her down.
Vermilya kept saying “self-defense,” according to the police report.
She said she and a man were arguing and she had the knife for self-defense.
According to the report, a neighbor told police she heard arguing outside as she was leaving her apartment. Vermilya raised a large knife and told her to go inside before she got stabbed. She told police she then called 911.
The alleged victim told police he had been stabbed and an ambulance was called. He showed a small piercing of his skin where the knife penetrated his leg. He also had a fresh cut under his eye, the report said.
He told police he and Vermilya were arguing in an apartment and she pulled the knife and threatened him with it. He went outside and got into his car.
Vermilya, 53, also was charged with domestic violence before being taken to jail.