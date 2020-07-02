A Bowling Green woman was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly throwing an item at her boyfriend.
Robin Snyder, 26, was taken to jail after the Wednesday incident.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Eighth Street.
The victim said he got in an argument with his girlfriend in front of his four children. Snyder reportedly got upset when one of the children walked into the bedroom without her permission.
Both adults started to argue and throw things around the apartment then Snyder became physical and put her hands on him, according to the report. He said he grabbed Snyder to push her away then walked out of the apartment with his children.
At that time, according to the report, Snyder threw a glass cup, striking the man in the back left shoulder.
Police attempted to speak with Snyder, but she refused to let them in. The victim used his key to open the door. Snyder was found in the bathroom but refused to come out until she was done talking with child protective services. She told police she became angry with the victim because the kids would not stop bothering her and said he broke the hinge on the bedroom door and her security system modem. A claim that he slapped her was not corroborated by any bruises.
The victim said he was willing to leave with the kids if he could get some of their belongings. Snyder became uncooperative and was placed under arrest and taken to jail, according to the report.