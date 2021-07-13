A Bowling Green woman was taken into custody Monday after assaulting a facility staff member.
Bowling Green police were called to the 800 block of North College Drive around 5:25 p.m. for the report of an issue with a resident.
The alleged victim told police she was washing the dishes when Amy Vermilya approached her from behind and demanded that she provide her with her dose of medication.
The staff member told Vermilya that she was busy cleaning up, according to the police report.
Vermilya then grabbed the alleged victim’s ponytail and pulled hard enough to throw her to the ground.
Another resident assisted in separating the two women.
The address is a residential facility for mental health patients.
The staff member then went into the office and called police. She told police she had soreness to the left side of her neck.
According to the report, Vermilya told police she had a grand mal seizure during the incident and that she did not remember what happened.
Unison responded and determined that Vermilya was not experiencing a mental health crisis and did not meet the criteria for emergency hospitalization.
Vermilya, 53, was arrested for assault and taken to jail.